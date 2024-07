BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — A 17-year-old Columbus teen died Sunday morning following a crash near Tinkey Bridge.

Thomas Miguel De La Cruz, 17, was found dead at the scene of a crash on County Road 400 North, east of U.S. 31. The call to emergency crews came in at 1:19 a.m. on Sunday.

De La Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines