Terre Haute police investigating after improvised explosive device found near headquarters

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 5:55 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 17:59:28-04

TERRE HAUTE — Police in Terre Haute are investigating after an improvised explosive device was found early Saturday at their headquarters near downtown.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. when officers were made aware of a small fire on the west side of the police department near double doors.

In a Facebook post, police said they were able to extinguish the fire before discovering that the device was a gas container that was converted into an improvised explosive that utilized an accelerant and projectiles.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Terre Haute police consulted the FBI about the device and are currently reviewing camera footage from the area, as well as surrounding businesses.

They’re asking that anyone with information who may have seen anyone in the area of 12th and Wabash around the time the incident occurred or has any information, you're asked to contact Detective Brad Rumsey at (812) 538-3766 or (812) 244-2667.

