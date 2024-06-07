Texas truck driver charged with reckless homicide after fatal 2023 crash on I-70 in Hendricks County

INDIANAPOLIS — A Texas man faces a reckless homicide charge and multiple criminal recklessness charges after a deadly crash on I-70 in Hendricks County in May 2023.

Roderick Brown, a truck driver from Texas, was charged this week, more than a year after the fatal crash that killed Diane Jucha in Hendricks County.

According to court documents, Brown failed to slow his semi despite traffic being backed up from an earlier crash on eastbound I-70.

The impact caused two vehicles rolled over and several other vehicles received heavy damage.

The crash caused I-70 eastbound to close for six hours.

According to court documents, Brown was transporting an empty trailer from Memphis, Tennessee to Indianapolis.

According to court documents, it could not be determined if Brown was on his phone at the time and no alcohol or drugs were found in his system.