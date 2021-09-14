Three critically injured, including child, after being hit by a car on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people are critically injured, including a child and a crossing guard, after being hit by a car right in front of a school on the city's east side.

Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said it happened around 4 p.m. in front of George W. Julian School, located at 5435 E. Washington Street near Ritter Avenue.

They said at least one of those hit was a child and another was a crossing guard. There are no further details at this time about how this happened, but police said all three were pedestrians and all three are in critical condition at this time.

Photo provided/Dave Marren WRTV

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more details become available.