Three firefighters injured, two commercial buildings damaged after fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS — An overnight fire in Columbus slightly injured three firefighters and damaged two buildings.

Firefighters responded just before midnight Saturday to 440 5th Street and discovered the fire also spread to 422 5th Street.

According to property management, both are commercial office buildings with no residential occupancies. The buildings house several businesses including The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, Bailey and Wood Financial Group, Arnholt and Staggs Law Office and TD Advertising

In addition to the cold temperatures, parts of both buildings collapsed while crews worked to extinguish the fire. A large portion of the third story façade of 422 5th Street collapsed onto 5th Street, damaging a fire engine.

Firefighters worked for about four hours to put out the fire. Three Columbus Firefighters sustained slight injuries from falling at the scene.

The Columbus Fire Department says 5th Street will be closed to traffic between Washington Street and Franklin Street for an undetermined period of time.

The cause of the fire is unknown and no damage estimates are available.