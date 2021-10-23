Watch
Tippecanoe County man killed in head-on crash Friday morning

16-year-old girl hospitalized with serious injuries
Gerald Marcelo
Posted at 11:56 AM, Oct 23, 2021
TIPPECANOE COUNTY — A Tippecanoe County man died Friday morning when his car was struck head-on by a driver attempting to pass another vehicle, police said Saturday.

Dustin White, 43, of Romney, died in the crash, which happened before 7 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East County Road 800 South, Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Matthew S. Crouch said in a news release.

A 16-year-old Lafayette girl driving westbound in a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek attempted to pass a vehicle in dark and rainy conditions when she struck White’s 2009 Saturn Aura head-on, Crouch said.

Medics pronounced White dead at the scene, while the 16-year-old, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to IU Arnet Hospital with serious injuries.

Crouch said White’s airbags deployed, but were not effective. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, Crouch said.

