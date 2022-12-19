Tips to prepare your vehicle for extreme cold weather

INDIANAPOLIS — As we get ready to experience a stretch of sub-zero temperatures across central Indiana, there are many tips to follow to make sure you and your vehicle make it to see warmer days.
Extreme temperatures can impact your vehicle in many ways, including tire pressure, batteries, engine belts and even your gas lines if you don't keep on top of your maintenance and keep things full.
In preparation for the incoming deep freeze, remember these tips:
Before extreme cold arrives:
- Keep at least a half tank of gas in you vehicle
- Check your tire pressure
- Spray WD-40 or another general purpose lubricant into key holes to help prevent frozen locks
- Fight the urge to wash your automobile — lingering water will freeze in your car's locking mechanism and may even make it difficult to open doors.
- Battery Cables and Terminals — Make sure the battery terminals and cable ends are free from corrosion and the connections are tight.
When the cold arrives, have an emergency kit ready, including:
- Fully-charged mobile phone
- Cell-phone charger equipped with a car adaptor
- Drinking water and non-perishable snacks
- First-aid kit
- Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt or cat litter) or traction mats
- Shovel
- Blankets and extra clothing including hats and gloves
- Flashlight with fresh batteries — an extra set of fresh batteries too
- Jumper cables
- Windshield washer fluid
- Snow brush/ice scraper
- Warning devices (flares or triangles)
- Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)
Tips for driving in extreme cold temperatures:
- Don't drive at the same speed you would in clear, dry conditions.
- Rain, snow and ice can dramatically reduce tire traction.
- Drivers should slow down to regain the traction that is lost due to inclement weather.
- Do not brake and turn at the same time.
- Asking your vehicle to do two things at once makes it more likely that your tires will lose traction.
- Brake first, then turn, then accelerate.
- Don't follow behind other vehicles as closely as you would when driving in clear, dry conditions.
- Your vehicle needs more time to slow down on slippery road surfaces.
- Increase following distances to a minimum of 5-6 seconds.
- Always keep open space to at least one side of your vehicle, in case you need to make an emergency lane change maneuver.
- Don't be rough with your steering, acceleration and braking.
- If you're not gentle with steering, acceleration and braking, your vehicle's balance can be negatively affected, which will increase the chances of your vehicle going into a spin.
- Always steer, accelerate and brake smoothly.
- Don't hit the brakes if you start to skid.
- Slamming on the brakes can make the skid even worse.