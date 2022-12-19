Tips to prepare your vehicle for extreme cold weather

INDIANAPOLIS — As we get ready to experience a stretch of sub-zero temperatures across central Indiana, there are many tips to follow to make sure you and your vehicle make it to see warmer days.

Extreme temperatures can impact your vehicle in many ways, including tire pressure, batteries, engine belts and even your gas lines if you don't keep on top of your maintenance and keep things full.

In preparation for the incoming deep freeze, remember these tips:

Before extreme cold arrives:

Keep at least a half tank of gas in you vehicle

Check your tire pressure

Spray WD-40 or another general purpose lubricant into key holes to help prevent frozen locks

Fight the urge to wash your automobile — lingering water will freeze in your car's locking mechanism and may even make it difficult to open doors.

Battery Cables and Terminals — Make sure the battery terminals and cable ends are free from corrosion and the connections are tight.

When the cold arrives, have an emergency kit ready, including:

Fully-charged mobile phone

Cell-phone charger equipped with a car adaptor

Drinking water and non-perishable snacks

First-aid kit

Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt or cat litter) or traction mats

Shovel

Blankets and extra clothing including hats and gloves

Flashlight with fresh batteries — an extra set of fresh batteries too

Jumper cables

Windshield washer fluid

Snow brush/ice scraper

Warning devices (flares or triangles)

Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)

Tips for driving in extreme cold temperatures: