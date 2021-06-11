Tipton police investigating after finding homemade bomb

TIPTON — Police in Tipton are investigating after a concerned citizen notified officers of a suspicious backpack left by someone in an inconspicuous location on June 7, 2021, near the Side Street Mall.

Officers confiscated the backpack and took it to the police department in an attempt to identify who it belonged to.

During the identification process, according to the department's official Facebook page, materials to manufacture an improvised explosive device or IED were found. An IED is also commonly referred to as a homemade bomb.

An assembled IED was also found and secured to ensure it wasn't a threat to the public.

The Kokomo Police Department was contacted and they took possession of the IED for proper and safe disposal.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Capt. Davin Nichols at 765-675-2152.