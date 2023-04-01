Tornado warned storms leaving paths of damage in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — As tornado-warned storms moved across central Indiana Friday night and into Saturday morning, many counties faced heavy rain, strong winds and possible tornadoes.

In Sullivan County, EMA Director Jim Pirtle simply described the damage to the county as "terrible".

Pirtle explained that search and rescue is underway as many people are trapped in their basements.

Pirtle includes that his home is among the homes torn down in the storms.

Owen County may have been one of the counties with big impact as well.

According to Owen County EMA Director Jack White, the county was immediately seeing reports of trees down and possible damage at McCormick's Creek State Park.

In Johnson County, notable damage was done in the Whiteland area — including damage and debris across Interstate 65.

Whiteland PD announced Whiteland High School would be opened to residents who are without power and need a place to escape the conditions.

WRTV will continue to update this story as we speak with more officials in our coverage area.