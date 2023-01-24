Watch Now
Two construction workers seriously injured after being struck on southside

Posted at 12:41 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 12:41:01-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Two construction workers are in serious, but stable condition after being struck on Interstate 65 this morning.

According to IMPD, the construction workers were struck at the 103.7 mile marker, near Southport Road on the city's southside. The crash leading to them being struck involved four vehicles.

The vehicle of an off-duty police officer's working the construction site was also struck, but the officer was uninjured.

All of those involved are cooperating with police, according to IMPD.

This is a developing story.

