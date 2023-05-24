Two dead in house fire in Putnam County

FILMORE — Two people died in a house fire in Putnam County Wednesday morning.

Floyd Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jeff Brooks says firefighters were dispatched to the home on County Road 500 North near Bainbridge just before 8 a.m.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and went to work extinguishing the flames.

Crews recovered the remains of two adults inside the home. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Indiana State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire. No foul play is suspected at this time.

The fire remains under investigation.