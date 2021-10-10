Two dead, one critical after weekend shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says two people have died and one person is in critical condition after shootings Saturday night and Sunday morning.

On Saturday night, police say one person died after they were found with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound at the intersection of North Mitthoeffer Road and Chris Drive.

Early Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of a walk-in person shot at Eskenazi Hospital. The person was reported to be in critical condition. A location of where the victim was shot was not given.

Later Sunday morning, police found a woman shot in the 1200 block of Windsor Street. She died at the hospital.

IMPD has not said if the two deaths are being investigated as homicides.

This story will be updated.