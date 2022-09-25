Two firefighters injured after east side car repair shop fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Two firefighters were injured Saturday after officials say a car caught fire and that fire spread to the building.

Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters responded to the Golden Rule Automotive Property, located in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue, around 5 p.m.

Employees of Taller Los Amigos, who lease space from Golden Rule Automotive, told firefighters a car that was being worked on on a fully extended lift caught fire.

The employees were unable to put the fire out and evacuated the building. IFD says then, the ceiling caught fire and the fire spread throughout the building.

One wall eventually collapsed and the fire was marked under control about an hour after crews arrived.

According to IFD, one injured firefighter was checked on scene and returned to work, while the second was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with an eye injury.

No employees were injured and the fire was ruled accidental.