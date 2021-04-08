Two fires destroy 4 homes within 4 blocks on west side of Indianapolis in 4 hours

INDIANAPOLIS — Two fires are under investigation after destroying four homes within four blocks of each other in just four hours, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the first house fire on the west side of Indianapolis after midnight on Thursday. Once arrived, IFD noticed two two-story homes ablaze. One of the homes, at 862 W. 29th St. was an unoccupied, vacant residence. The house next door, at 866 W. 29th St. was an unoccupied home that was having renovations done.

Courtesy of IFD

Three firefighters were slightly injured while battling the fire and were transported to Methodist Hospital. They have since been released.

Just before 5 a.m., IFD firefighters were dispatched to another fire reported four blocks from the first fire, located at 1210 W. 29th St. IFD identified another pair of homes under heavy fire and smoke. Both homes were unoccupied but under renovation.

IFD states that both fires remain under investigation at the time of this report.