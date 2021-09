CARMEL — Two people, including a Carmel Police Officer, were injured Thursday evening in a three vehicle crash.

The crash happened at the intersection of 96th Street and Meridian Street.

Carmel Police Sgt. D.J. Schoeff says the officer was responding to a medical emergency before the crash.

The officer and one other person were taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, Schoeff said.

The Carmel Police Department Accident Investigation Team is investigating.