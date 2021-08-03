Two teens, 10-year-old injured in crash on their way to the fair after truck rolls off I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — Two 17-year-old girls and an 10-year-old girl were seriously injured after the vehicle they were in was involved in a crash on I-65 and rolled off the interstate and onto an Indianapolis street below.

Indiana State Police say reconstructionists are still working to determine what caused the crash that left the vehicle smashed on Bradbury Ave. around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine says the 17-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger, identified as Kya Lasley and Megan Murray, were both ejected from the vehicle during the crash and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Neither girl was wearing a seatbelt.

A 10-year-old passenger, identified as Keilyn Stauffer, was trapped inside the truck and had be extricated. Stauffer was also rushed to the hospital but her condition is not known at this time.

Perrine says no one in the second vehicle was injured.

The preliminary investigation determined that Kya was driving a white pick-up when a side-swipe collision occurred between her vehicle and a second vehicle. Investigators believe the collision occurred while Kya was changing lanes and caused her vehicle to strike the guardrail and concrete barrier before overturning and landing on the city street below.

The crash remains under investigation by Indiana State Police.