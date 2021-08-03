Two teens, 11-year-old injured after vehicle falls from interstate to Indy street during crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Two 17-year-olds and an 11-year-old were seriously injured after the vehicle they were in was involved in a crash on I-65 and rolled off the interstate and onto an Indianapolis street below.

Indiana State Police say reconstructionists are still working to determine what caused the crash that left the vehicle smashed on Bradbury Ave. around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine says the 17-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger were both ejected from the vehicle during the crash and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. An 11-year-old passenger was trapped in the vehicle and had to be rescued. The child was rushed to the hospital but their condition is not known at this time.

Perrine says no one in the second vehicle was injured.

The crash remains under investigation by Indiana State Police.