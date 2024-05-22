Watch Now
News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Unsecure mattress causes semi fire, long delays on I-65 in Greenwood

Screenshot 2024-05-22 092306.png
WRTV
Screenshot 2024-05-22 092306.png
Posted at 9:31 AM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 09:31:41-04

GREENWOOD — A semi fire that caused long delays on I-65 southbound in Greenwood on Wednesday started after the truck hit a mattress in the roadway.

According to state police, the semi hit a mattress near Main Street on I-65 in Greenwood. Eventually, the truck caught fire and then the trailer.

"Time and time again we find mattresses in the road or along the side of the road because people don’t properly secure them for transport. This morning, a semi hit a mattress on I-65 near Greenwood, causing the truck to catch on fire and eventually the trailer," ISP Sgt. John Perrine said. "Secure your load, especially if it’s a mattress, rarely will twine hold a mattress to the top of a car, especially on the interstate."

The fire caused delays for multiple hours on the interstate.

WATCH | Indy's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | May 22, 7am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.