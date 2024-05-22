Unsecure mattress causes semi fire, long delays on I-65 in Greenwood

GREENWOOD — A semi fire that caused long delays on I-65 southbound in Greenwood on Wednesday started after the truck hit a mattress in the roadway.

According to state police, the semi hit a mattress near Main Street on I-65 in Greenwood. Eventually, the truck caught fire and then the trailer.

"Time and time again we find mattresses in the road or along the side of the road because people don’t properly secure them for transport. This morning, a semi hit a mattress on I-65 near Greenwood, causing the truck to catch on fire and eventually the trailer," ISP Sgt. John Perrine said. "Secure your load, especially if it’s a mattress, rarely will twine hold a mattress to the top of a car, especially on the interstate."

The fire caused delays for multiple hours on the interstate.

