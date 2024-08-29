Van transporting dogs from Colorado to New York overturns in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY — The Wilkinson and Knightstown Wayne Township Fire Departments were tasked with helping a driver and dogs this morning after their van overturned on I-70.

According to the Wilkinson Fire Department, crews were called overnight to the 112 mile marker on I-70 for a crash with injuries.

Crews at the scene found a minivan on its roof under the County Road 1050 East overpass.

The two occupants of the vehicle were able to get themselves out of the van and were uninjured. The pair let fire crews know about the dogs inside the car.

Crews found dogs trapped inside their cages inside the car. Thankfully, the firefighters were able to extricate them from the van and neither dog suffered any injuries.

