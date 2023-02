VERMILLION COUNTY — A Vermillion County deputy was taken to the hospital after they were shot Friday night, according to Indiana State Police.

Sgt. Matt Ames tells WRTV the shooting happened near the town of Dana.

Vermillion County is just north of Terre Haute on the Illinois-Indiana border.

WRTV map

There is no word at this time on the officer's condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated