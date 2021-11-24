Wabash County Sheriff's deputy shoots, injures man during investigation

WABASH — An investigation is underway after a deputy with the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department shot and wounded a 51-year-old man during an investigation Tuesday night, according to Indiana State Police.

Officers with the Wabash Police Department and Wabash County Sheriff’s Department went to an apartment in the 300 block of West Maple Street around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to serve a search warrant related to a narcotics investigation.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum said in a news release that a Wabash County Sheriff’s Department deputy saw a man inside “with what appeared to be a handgun.”

“The officer fired at least one shot from his department-issued handgun hitting the 51-year-old man,” Slocum said.

Medics transported the man to a Fort Wayne Hospital. Slocum said his condition was not known. Nobody else was injured in the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation. Findings from the investigation will be forwarded to the Wabash County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Wabash is located about 83 miles north of Indianapolis.