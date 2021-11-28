Body of missing 2-year-old Emma Sweet found

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — The body of missing 2-year-old Emma Stone has been found in the White River.

According to Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers, crews have been searching the water for Emma since her father's truck was found Friday.

Emma's body was found about two miles upstream from where her father's truck was located.

Jeremy Sweet, 39, was found semi-conscious submerged in his truck by two duck hunters. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Sweet's daughter, Emma, was believed to be in the truck when he went into the water. Crews have been searching for Emma in the river since Friday.

"In the 30 years I have been involved in law enforcement, I have never seen a group of men and women work as hard as we have to find this young woman," Myers said.

