Wayne County deputies, Child Protective Services investigating after 1-year-old dies

HAGERSTOWN — An investigation is underway after a young child was found unresponsive in a Hagerstown home and later died.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 4700 block of North Brick Church Road Wednesday morning. That's not far from the Hagerstown Airport and Hartley Hills Country Club.

First responders performed life saving measures on the child, who was taken to Reid Health before being transferred to an Indianapolis hospital.

After "several hours of medical intervention," deputies say the child died.

Two adults and two children were also home at the time, and the investigation into the child's death is ongoing.

Deputies say Child Protective Services is assisting.