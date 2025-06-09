WAYNE COUNTY: Search for missing three-year-old possibly taken by grandmother

WAYNE COUNTY — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to locate a missing three-year-old girl.

Ariana Mullin, age three, is three feet tall, weighs 40 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes.

Mullin was last seen on Wednesday, June 4, with her maternal grandmother, Anna Mullin.

Investigators believe the child was taken by her grandmother, and has failed to comply with the court’s order and has not disclosed the child’s location.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating a case involving the unlawful withholding of Ariana from her legally recognized custodial parent.

Officials say the situation stems from a court-ordered custody arrangement that directed the child to be turned over to the custodial parent.

Anna Mullin, 66 years old, is 5'5, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and wears glasses. Anna is believed to be operating a maroon Ford F-150 pickup truck with Indiana license plate CG3920.

If you have any information on Ariana or Anna Mullin, contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at (765) 973-9355 or 911.