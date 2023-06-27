Wayne Township FD providing free Narcan and fentanyl test strips at stations

INDIANAPOLIS — Through a partnership with Overdose Lifeline, the Wayne Township Fire Department will have boxes of Narcan and fentanyl test strips, called a "NaloxBox", available at all stations.

The department said they boxes will be available at all five of their stations and the entrance to the Mount Jackson Cemetery.

In a release, the department had this to say:

"Wayne Township believes that the Opioid Rescue Box has the potential to save lives and help combat the opioid epidemic by providing access to naloxone. We hope to empower individuals and families to take action against overdose and prevent needless deaths."

Funding for the project is made possible through the State of Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction.