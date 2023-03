INDIANAPOLIS — An overnight fire in a mobile home on the city's west side killed numerous pets and hospitalized three adults.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, crews responded to the 1200 block of Rushmore Blvd.

One of the adults exited the home on their own while two others were trapped and had to be removed by fire personnel.

One of the adults was listed in critical condition, according to the Wayne Township Fire Department.

The fire remains under investigation.