INDIANAPOLIS — A crash indirectly involving a Wayne Township school bus caused long delays on the city's west side Tuesday morning.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, the school bus was indirectly involved in a crash while sitting at a stop light.

Two passengers cars collided and rolled into the school bus.

No students of the driver of the school bus were injured, according to WTFD.

Administration from the district responded to the scene to arrange transportation for the students.