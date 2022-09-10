Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Woman arrested after shooting on I-69 in Fishers

fishers police department
WRTV Photo/Meredith Hackler
fishers police department
Posted at 4:50 PM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 13:02:21-04

FISHERS — The Fishers Police Department says at one person was shot on I-69 at the 207 mile marker Saturday.

No information about the number of victims or what led up to the shooting was released.

Police say it was not a random act and everyone involved has been accounted for. Officers say there is no threat to the community.

On Monday, Fishers Police announced a suspect in the shooting had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The 38-year-old woman was booked into Hamilton County Jail Saturday on preliminary charges including:

  • Pointing a firearm at another
  • Intimidation
  • Criminal recklessness
  • Domestic battery
  • Battery by means of a deadly weapon
  • Attempted murder

Jail records show she is scheduled for a court appearance Thursday — but criminal charges hadn't been filed as of Monday. WRTV will not name the suspect until formal charges are filed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE