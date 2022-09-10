Woman arrested after shooting on I-69 in Fishers

FISHERS — The Fishers Police Department says at one person was shot on I-69 at the 207 mile marker Saturday.

No information about the number of victims or what led up to the shooting was released.

Police say it was not a random act and everyone involved has been accounted for. Officers say there is no threat to the community.

On Monday, Fishers Police announced a suspect in the shooting had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The 38-year-old woman was booked into Hamilton County Jail Saturday on preliminary charges including:



Pointing a firearm at another

Intimidation

Criminal recklessness

Domestic battery

Battery by means of a deadly weapon

Attempted murder

Jail records show she is scheduled for a court appearance Thursday — but criminal charges hadn't been filed as of Monday. WRTV will not name the suspect until formal charges are filed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.