Woman asking for state's help after car drives into her home for fourth time

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is asking for the state to step in and help her after a car drove into her southwest side home for the fourth time on Tuesday.

According to police at the scene, a driver disobeyed a stoplight and drove into the home in the 6200 block of Kentucky Avenue. This is near where Ameriplex Parkway reaches a T with Kentucky Avenue.

Police at the scene believed alcohol was involved in Tuesday morning's incident.

Bonnie Christian, the homeowner, recalled the fright she had this morning when the accident took place.

"It just sounded like thunder and lightning exploded and my house shook vigorously and I got up to see what it was and I had car in my dining room," Christian said.

This is not the first time Christian has faced a mess to clean up. Most recently, in June, her home was struck in a hit-and-run.

In the aftermath of the last crash, Christian requested that the Indiana Department of Transportation to place a guardrail in front of her home. She was told there was not a need for a guardrail to be installed by INDOT.