Woman critically injured after being struck by a driver Tuesday morning on 38th Street

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition on Tuesday morning after she was struck by a motorist, according to police.

The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. on West 38th Street, near Eagle Creek Parkway.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers on the scene, the woman is in critical condition and was transported to Methodist Hospital.

WRTV/Eldon Wheeler

At this time, it is not clear what lead to the crash. WRTV will update this story as we learn more information.