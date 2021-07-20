Watch
Woman critically injured after being struck by a driver Tuesday morning on 38th Street

WRTV/Eldon Wheeler
A woman was struck and critically injured by the drivers of a Hyundai on the morning of Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Posted at 7:19 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 07:22:10-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition on Tuesday morning after she was struck by a motorist, according to police.

The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. on West 38th Street, near Eagle Creek Parkway.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers on the scene, the woman is in critical condition and was transported to Methodist Hospital.

At this time, it is not clear what lead to the crash. WRTV will update this story as we learn more information.

