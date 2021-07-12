Woman dead after crash sends vehicle into pond near 34th and Shadeland

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died and a man was hospitalized early Monday after a crash sent their vehicle into a pond on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

According to Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith, the crash happened around 2:19 a.m. in the area of East 34th Street and North Shadeland Road.

The woman was driving southbound on Shadeland in a Toyota RAV4 when the vehicle left the road, crossed the ditch and entered the pond, Reith said.

A 38-year-old man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, escaped on his own and was helped up the embankment by bystanders. Medics transported him to Eskenazi Hospital in good condition.

An IFD diver found the vehicle about 50 yards off the road under about six feet of water.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pulled from the vehicle at 2:54 a.m. and transported to Methodist Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the crash.