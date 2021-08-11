Woman declared missing in Indianapolis found safe, IMPD says

UPDATE | A missing 19-year-old woman has been found safe, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The original story is below.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are asking for help finding a missing 19-year-old.

IMPD says Brittney Wray was last seen near the intersection of West Washington Street and North Lynhurst Drive. She is 5’4" with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black spandex with flower designs, and multi-colored tie-dye Nike tennis shoes.

If you see Wray, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

