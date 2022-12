MUNCIE — One woman died after a Thursday morning apartment fire, according to the Muncie Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the 800 block of South Madison Street around 8:20 a.m. and found Carolyn Fisher inside.

Investigators tell WRTV it appears Fisher tried to escape but was overcome by the smoke and heat. She died on the way to the hospital.

Investigators say they believe the fire started from a lit cigarette that was being smoked in bed.