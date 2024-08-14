Woman dies after being hit while walking on east side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died on the east side of Indianapolis late Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle.

According to IMPD, a woman died early Wednesday morning after a driver hit them in their car just before midnight on E. 30th Street at Elmhurst Drive. This is east of Shadeland Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the woman remained at the scene. The driver was not believed to be impaired, according to police.

