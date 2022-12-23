Woman dies after Friday afternoon apartment fire in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A 70-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment after a reported fire Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the Valley Forge Apartments, located at 4830 Madison Avenue, around 3:30 p.m. and reported light smoke coming from a first floor apartment.

The woman was found inside about 10 minutes later.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says it is unclear if the apartment had working smoke alarms and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

The woman's identity has not been released. IMPD and IFD investigators responded to the scene.

IFD says the death was the fifth fatality in its service district in 2022.