Woman dies after vehicle hits stopped semi on I-74 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A West Virginia woman was killed Monday afternoon after a car crash on I-74 near the Pleasant View exit at the 100 mile marker.

Indiana State Police say an earlier crash led to a semi pulling into the median, but part of its trailer was partially in the left lane.

Around 2:30 p.m., the driver of the vehicle Kathleen Bunyer, 63, was riding in hit the back of the semi and rolled.

A woman performed CPR on Bunyer, who is from Huntington, West Virginia, before first responders arrived but she died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a baby in the vehicle was also taken to be checked out.

I-74 was closed for about 4.5 hours. Troopers say the semi driver was not injured.