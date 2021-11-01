Woman dies following crash on Brookside Parkway South Drive on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the crash around 1:30 a.m. on Brookside Parkway South Drive near Nowland Avenue.

Police said investigators believe the driver lost control of the vehicle coming out a turn and the car flipped onto its roof.

Medics transported the woman, who has not been publicly identified, to an area hospital where she later died.

Police said it is not clear if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

WRTV photographer Eldon Wheeler contributed to this report.