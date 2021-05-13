Woman dies, infant wounded in Hendricks County crash

HENDRICKS COUNTY — A woman is dead and an infant is wounded following a crash in Hendricks County Thursday afternoon.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said the wreck happened just after 3 p.m. when they responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on in the 4100 block of South State Road 75, just north of Coatesville.

An initial investigation into the crash indicated that a Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on State Road 75, when for an unknown reason, the car drove left of center and was struck by a dump truck traveling northbound.

The woman driving the Corolla died at the scene and an infant passenger was transported to an Indianapolis hospital by helicopter. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Indiana State Police are also assisting in the investigation.