Woman killed in crash at Rockville and Country Club roads

WRTV photo/Eldon Wheeler
One person was killed in a 3-vehicle crash near the intersection of Rockville and Country Club roads on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Posted at 8:08 AM, May 05, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died in a 3-vehicle crash Tuesday night on the west side of Indianapolis, police said.

The crash occurred after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Rockville and Country Club roads, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said one female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people were transported to area hospitals in serious condition and two others were treated and released, according to the Wayne County Fire Department.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the crash.


