Woman killed in crash on I-465 near Emerson Avenue on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died Sunday evening in a crash on Interstate 465 on the city’s southeast side, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-465 near Emerson Avenue when a woman driving a passenger car in the left lane attempted to change lanes and struck another vehicle.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine said she lost control, spun sideways and struck the center concrete median wall head-on. Her car then bounced back into the left lane where it was struck by a motorist in a westbound pickup truck.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. She has not been publicly identified. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, Perrine said.

The crash is still under investigation.