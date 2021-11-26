Watch
Woman seriously injured in fire late Thursday on west side of Indianapolis

WRTV photo/Jonathon Christians
A woman was critically injured in a fire in the 1400 block of Furman Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.
Posted at 7:32 AM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 07:34:49-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was seriously injured in a house fire Thursday night on the west side of Indianapolis, according to investigators.

Firefighters with the Wayne Township and Speedway fire departments responded to the fire just before midnight in the 1400 block of North Furman Avenue, near West 10th Street and North Girls School Road.

Medics transported the woman to an area hospital in serious condition. Investigators said four animals died in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

