Woman shot, injured by Centerville Police Department officer Sunday night

CENTERVILLE — A police officer in Wayne County shot and injured a woman during an investigation Sunday night after she allegedly pointed a gun at officers, according to Indiana State Police.

According to a news release from Indiana State Police, the Wayne County Emergency Communication Center received calls from a woman threatening suicide around 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of East South Street in Centerville.

An officer with the Centerville Police Department and a Wayne County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded.

The Centerville officer found the woman siting on the front porch of the home when he arrived. She began yelling at the officer and when he attempted to check on her, ISP said the officer realized the woman was holding a weapon.

“The officer took cover behind his police car and began giving loud verbal commands for the woman to drop the weapon,” according to ISP. “At one point during the exchange, the woman returned inside the residence. When she came back outside, she once again pointed the weapon at the Centerville officer and a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy who had arrived on scene. The deputy then fired one round from his department issued rifle, striking the woman.”

Medics transported the woman to Reid Hospital in Richmond before she was flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Her condition was not available.

Each of the officers, who have not been publicly identified, have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The case remains under investigation.