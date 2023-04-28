Woman, unborn child killed in Delaware County crash

DELAWARE COUNTY — A pregnant woman and her unborn child died Thursday evening in a crash in Delaware County.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Brittany Wilson was driving a silver Chevrolet Impala eastbound near State Road 32 and Truitt Road.

Wilson came to a stop in the turn late and waited for traffic to clear and was rear-ended by a black Chevrolet Equinox occupied by two men.

The force of the collision sent Wilson’s Impala 122 feet forward.

Both Wilson and her baby Madison Lynn Clair Wilson died from the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.