Purdue students continue their push for change & accountability after sexual assault reports

WEST LAFAYETTE — The push continues at Purdue University to change the culture in Greek Life, and campus in general, surrounding sexual assaults and other dating violence. The group #MeToo Purdue has only been around for a few weeks, but they are making their presence known.

Along with having a large, growing presence on social media, they've held protests and rallies on campus. Their latest one took place Tuesday night. Hundreds of people turned out for a Solidarity March followed by a vigil. Nicole Novorita was there because it's a topic that's personal to her.

"I myself am a survivor of sexual assault so I feel like any way I can kind of support other women and men who've gone through traumatic experiences is the least I can do," Novorita said. She tells WRTV what it was like to see such a large group of people coming together for a common cause.

"It's been almost inspiring in a way, seeing everybody come together as a school, as a whole to kind of work towards the greater good."

Alec Ozlowski is a freshman who also attended the march and vigil. He's the president of his pledge class in Kappa Sigma. He felt it was very important for him and his friends to be here.

"For each and every one of us, we're touched deeply by the subject. We all care so deeply for our friends whether it's a our girlfriend, guy friends," Ozlowski said. "I've made it very clear. We have strict rules in our pledge class to try and change the culture in Greek Life."

Ozlowski explains the culture he's trying to help change.

"Greek Life sort of gives you a hint that you can get away with certain things, you're protected by the governing body, the IFC, you're protected by your actual house," Ozlowski said. "We've gone through multiple IFC teachings that have been so great, so helpful. They're definitely trying to change the culture of Greek Life as a whole and of Purdue."

"I think it's awesome that we have Greek Life people here. It really means a lot to us and I'm sure it means a lot to survivors as well," Charlotte Russell, the student who started #MeToo Purdue, said. She tells WRTV why she decided to take action after hearing about reports of sexual assaults happening within Greek Life.

"My whole life, I've been raised to stand up for what's right and do the right thing. I just feel like I had to do something," Russell said. "What we're looking for here is not just a change in rules or regulations, it's a culture change and it really does start with, in terms of Greek Life, fraternity brothers holding each other accountable but just in general holding each other accountable."

WRTV did not hear back from Purdue about Tuesday evening's march. However, the school has told us officials thank the students of the #MeToo Purdue movement for their efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of their fellow Boilermakers.

