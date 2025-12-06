Bill to redraw Indiana congressional maps heads to Senate after 57‑41 House vote

INDIANAPOLIS — After nearly four months of debate, the Indiana House on Friday passed a bill that would allow the state’s congressional maps to be redrawn, approving the measure 57-41.

Twelve House Republicans voted against the legislation.

One by one, Democratic lawmakers urged their GOP colleagues to stop the effort. State Rep. Kyle Miller, D-Fort Wayne, told the chamber, "Today, you let Washington walk right in this chamber and tell you how to do your jobs. It makes you look weak.”

Only two Republicans spoke on the House floor — Speaker Todd Huston and the bill’s author, Rep. Ben Smaltz.

WRTV asked Speaker Huston if this legislation is something he is proud of. He replied, "I am very blessed to lead the Indiana House of Representatives, and I obviously support this, and I support what we are doing,” Speaker Todd Huston (R) Fishers said. Not all Republicans agreed.

Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, warned the move could set a precedent.

"Unfortunately, now we have set the stage to start to do this, unfortunately, now more often than when it should be done, which is once every 10 years,” GiaQuinta said.

The bill now moves to the Senate, where several Republican senators have issued statements saying they do not support mid-cycle redistricting. Despite that uncertainty, Huston said the House needed to act.

"I think it was important for us to be a part of that and to make sure we used every tool we could to support a strong Republican majority,” Huston said.

GiaQuinta said the House vote is a signal for the Senate.

"That's quite a few no votes, that's going to send a single to the Senate, that what we heard in committee and on the floor, that the bill is not a good idea," he said.

Questions remain about how county clerks would fund the redistricting effort if the bill becomes law.

When asked at the end of the session, Huston said, “We’ve talked to counties, and there is language in the bill that set up an opportunity for the election division to help them. And look, we have every reason to want to see them be successful in this, and we will do everything we can to provide the support for them to be successful.”

Democrats offered two amendments earlier this week intended to help county clerk offices shoulder the expected financial burden; both were ruled out of order by Republicans.

Marion County — which would be represented by four separate congressional districts if the maps are adopted — has not begun preparing, the county clerk’s office said. Officials there told reporters they are waiting on a decision from the Senate.