GOP map advances after Democrats’ 21 amendments defeated

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite pleas by Democrats, a Republican-authored redistricting bill will move forward unchanged after House members defeated 21 Democratic amendments Thursday.

House Democrats offered the amendments in an effort to alter a plan that would redraw Indiana’s congressional maps. Each amendment was defeated, and Republicans defended the bill as a way to increase their party’s representation in Congress.

One of the 21 amendments would have sent the redistricting map to voters as a ballot question, similar to California.

"You still draw the map you still vote on it,” Rep. Mitch Gore, D-Indianapolis, said. “The people simply get to help in the final say. If you are confident in your product let the voters, see it and bless it. "

But the bill’s author said that is not how Indiana handles controversial issues.

"We are not a state that has referendums,” Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, said. “We don't put things out to public question other than constitutional matters. You are the voice you are the vote. "

As the amendments failed on the House floor, one opponent of the plan was outside the chamber. Judy Wilson, a Hoosier who opposes the redistricting proposal, said she has attended every protest and rally at the Statehouse on the issue.

"This is the challenge I have with my state representative. He thinks that the fairness across the nation is the issue,” Wilson said. “Well, what is fair about disenfranchising the voters of Indiana when you're worried more about people in other states? Why not worry about real issues? "

Some amendments aimed to keep communities of interest intact — including Indianapolis, which under the proposed map would be split into four congressional districts. Wilson said she fears the change would harm the Indianapolis area.

"When we divide that up four ways, that means that four different congressmen will have to work together in unity, and I don't know how that's going to happen,” Wilson said.

The House is scheduled to vote on Friday at 10 a.m. on whether to send the redistricting bill to the Senate. There will also be a rally in support of the plan at noon in the rotunda.

Political insiders say the Senate, as of now, does not have the votes to pass the bill; several state senators have issued statements opposing it.

