Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News and HeadlinesRedistricting Debate

Actions

Governor Braun speaks with WRTV on redistricting, special session

On Tuesday night, Governor Mike Braun says he expects Indiana's redistricting debate to take about a week
Governor Mike Braun
WRTV
Governor Mike Braun
Posted
and last updated

MUNCIE — Lawmakers are getting ready to return to the Statehouse on November 3 for a special session centered around redistricting. On Tuesday night, Governor Mike Braun says he expects Indiana's redistricting debate to take about a week.

WRTV caught up with Governor Braun in Muncie for a housing announcement. Hoosiers showed up to let him know they don't agree with plans to redraw Indiana's maps in an off-year to give Republicans an advantage in two districts currently held by Democrats.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Braun on Redistricting

Braun said Hoosiers have the right to express their opinions and expects more protests in the coming days.

"Those are folks that obviously don't like redistricting, and there are many in our state that want to do it. We're at a point where we're going to discuss it publicly," Bruan told WRTV. "I've gone through debates. It doesn't bother me at all. It's all part of if you disagree with something, you have the right to express your opinion, and then you've got to make the case to see if it makes sense."

The General Assembly has a maximum of 30 session days or 40 calendar days to complete the work of the special session.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.