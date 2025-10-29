Governor Braun speaks with WRTV on redistricting, special session

MUNCIE — Lawmakers are getting ready to return to the Statehouse on November 3 for a special session centered around redistricting. On Tuesday night, Governor Mike Braun says he expects Indiana's redistricting debate to take about a week.

WRTV caught up with Governor Braun in Muncie for a housing announcement. Hoosiers showed up to let him know they don't agree with plans to redraw Indiana's maps in an off-year to give Republicans an advantage in two districts currently held by Democrats.

Braun said Hoosiers have the right to express their opinions and expects more protests in the coming days.

"Those are folks that obviously don't like redistricting, and there are many in our state that want to do it. We're at a point where we're going to discuss it publicly," Bruan told WRTV. "I've gone through debates. It doesn't bother me at all. It's all part of if you disagree with something, you have the right to express your opinion, and then you've got to make the case to see if it makes sense."

The General Assembly has a maximum of 30 session days or 40 calendar days to complete the work of the special session.