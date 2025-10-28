"I think we will get the votes.": Lt. Governor on redistricting in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Both Governor Mike Braun and Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith said they believe the Indiana Senate will have enough votes for redistricting when lawmakers return to the Statehouse Monday for a special session.

The comments come as voting rights advocacy groups delivered care packages to all 50 state senators Tuesday, urging them to resist pressure from Washington on the redistricting issue.

Julia Vaughn, executive director of Common Cause Indiana, joined the League of Women Voters and Indiana Conservation Voters in rolling wagons full of care packages into the Senate secretary's office.

"We are delivering care packages to all members of the senate and their staff," Vaughn said. "They are being called into this ugly fight, especially when you contrast it with the ugliness from Washington, D.C."

Vaughn said her organization's message to lawmakers is to "stay strong."

Lieutenant Governor Beckwith attended the kickoff to the National FFA Convention and Expo Tuesday, along with Governor Braun.

As Braun walked out and went down the escalator, he did not stop for questions but said he thinks there will be enough votes for redistricting.

When asked about conversations with senators who have come out in favor of redistricting, Beckwith said the approach is not heavy-handed.

"The conversations are again the sell," Beckwith said. "We are not strong-arming anybody. We want them to make their decision. I respect their decision, the governor does too. I know the president does too. It's saying, 'Hey, this is why we need it right now.' I think we've seen gerrymandering from New England state, Illinois and California, who have stolen our voice in Washington."

A spokeswoman for Senate Republicans says the votes are still not there, while House Speaker Todd Huston's spokeswoman says the House does have the votes for redistricting in Indiana.

The General Assembly has a maximum of 30 session days or 40 calendar days to complete the work of the special session.