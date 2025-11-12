IBE hosts "Dine & Discuss" covering future of voting, redistricting and representation

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Black Expo (IBE) invited Hoosiers for its "Dine and Discuss," covering the impact of redistricting on voting power, voting rights and representation.

Many voiced concerns on Tuesday evening about what's next and how efforts to change Indiana’s congressional maps will impact black votes and communities of color.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

IBE hosts "Dine & Discuss" covering voting, redistricting and representation

"We think it's just really important that as Indiana Black Expo, we try to keep you informed about the things that are impactful in our community," Alice Watson, CEO & President of Indiana Black Expo, said.

Many topics weigh heavily across the Hoosier state.

"We've brought a cohort down here from Anderson," said Kimberly Townsend, Vice President of the Anderson Chapter of Indiana Black Expo. "We're interested because we know how important voting is and representation does matter."

Hoosier lawmakers will meet in December to consider redrawing Indiana’s congressional maps, at the urging of the White House. Many feel it will not serve the Hoosier State well.

"When we passed that legislation, 'I didn't vote for it.' They said these were the best maps we've ever done, and then four and a half, five years later, the maps are no good," Rep Greg Porter said.

WRTV

David Talley told WRTV he's not for or against redistricting, but he came to simply hear all sides.

"Different people in different organizations have different perspectives and different views, and sometimes we follow the tradition that we were raised up with families that were Democrats, so that we are harsh to look at Republicans in office and different things of that nature," Talley said.

Questions about voting rights also came, challenging some to think about how they can make a difference.

"I can learn tonight, but then what can I do after I leave here tonight? Like, put action behind it, but then also accountability, make sure I'm holding myself accountable. The community members are holding the people who represent these districts accountable and making sure that we're putting action behind it," Chasidi Bell said.

"We hope the takeaway is that you get engaged, you get involved. And we do something, whatever that something might be, and it's not for us to tell you what to do. But to do something as we navigate the new norm across this country, across the state," Watson said.

This Thursday, Re-Center Indiana will host its final redistricting listening session in Fishers at Giest Christian Church, 12756 Promise Road, from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.