Indiana Senate will not reconvene for congressional redistricting in December

INDIANAPOLIS — Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray announced Friday that the Indiana Senate lacks sufficient votes to redraw the state's congressional maps and will not reconvene in December.

"Over the last several months, Senate Republicans have given very serious and thoughtful consideration to the concept of redrawing our state's congressional maps," Bray said in a statement. "Today, I'm announcing there are not enough votes to move that idea forward, and the Senate will not reconvene in December."

The announcement comes after Governor Mike Braun had called for a special legislative session to consider redrawing Indiana's congressional districts.

The proposal would have potentially altered the state's current congressional map outside of the typical 10-year redistricting cycle that follows the U.S. Census.

Republicans had been considering the mid-cycle redistricting as they evaluated the state's political landscape, but Bray's statement indicates insufficient support among Senate Republicans to move forward with the plan.

The Governor, other leaders and community groups weighed in after the announcement.

See their full statements below:

“I called for our legislators to convene to ensure Hoosiers’ voices in Washington, DC are not diluted by the democrats’ gerrymandering. Our state senators need to do the right thing and show up to vote for fair maps. Hoosiers deserve to know where their elected officials stand on important issues.” Governor Mike Braun

"Prayer, people, and partnerships power change. Hoosiers do things differently. We’re about collaboration, not division. We’re about independent thinking — not taking orders from Washington. I want to thank Senator Bray and all the Republican and Democratic members of the Indiana Statehouse who held firm on Hoosier values. This is a win for all of us." Congressman André Carson

"Now that the topic of redistricting is behind us, I look forward to working on bringing down the cost of living for Hoosiers during the upcoming legislative session." House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne)

“At a time when the norms and customs that have held our republic together for 250 years are being tested every day - and the resulting tension has seeped into our interactions with colleagues, friends, and family - the news from the Senate majority is welcomed.



“I pray this is just the starter's pistol for a marathon session aimed squarely at addressing the real issues facing my neighbors, namely that everything is more expensive and wages haven’t kept up.” State Rep. Mitch Gore (D-Beech Grove)

“We are grateful that Senate leaders listened to Hoosiers and closed the door on mid-decade redistricting. Families across our state have been clear: they want leaders focused on the real challenges they’re facing every day, not partisan power plays.



“With this distraction behind us, we’re eager to get back to the work that truly matters: making life more affordable, healthier and more secure for families across Indiana.” Indiana Conservation Voters

